Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD
Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Rifkin works at
Dr. Rifkin's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Sleep Medicine219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 923-7326
-
2
Buffalo Niagara Sleep Medicine640 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 923-7326
-
3
Chautauqua Sleep Medicine3965 Vineyard Dr, Dunkirk, NY 14048 Directions (716) 923-7326
-
4
Lockport Sleep Medicine770 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 923-7326
-
5
Southtowns Sleep Medicine4090 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 923-7326
-
6
Sleep Medicine Centers Of W New York1120 Youngs Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 923-7326
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rifkin?
Very educated on sleep apnea very comforting to patients I also brought my parents to see him
About Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386656494
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- Dartmouth College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifkin works at
Dr. Rifkin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.