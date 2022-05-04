Overview of Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD

Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Rifkin works at Sleep Medicine Centers Of W New York in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Dunkirk, NY, Lockport, NY, West Seneca, NY and Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.