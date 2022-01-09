Dr. Daniel Riley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Riley, DMD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Riley, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
New Heights Dental & Braces: A Wellness Center7700 Broadway Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 571-7097
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Awesome, awesome, awesome dentist! I recommend him to everyone I know!!
About Dr. Daniel Riley, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902972029
Education & Certifications
- Dentist Scientist Post Doctoral Fellow
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.