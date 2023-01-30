Overview of Dr. Daniel Ripa, MD

Dr. Daniel Ripa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Ripa works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.