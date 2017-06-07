Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD
Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
Miami Spine Specialists4308 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-0065MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera is a superior Doctor, he got me thru some really tough times of extremely painful points in my life. As a result, I am living a less painful and more enjoyable life. He allowed me to find time to heal by exercising myself back to a reasonable level of health... I am so grateful to this young man, he really is the pinnacle of exelances. Thank your Dr. R
About Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- West La Va-Ucla
- Jackson Healthcare Sys-U Miami
- Hosp Damas Ponce Sch Med
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Chest Wall Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
