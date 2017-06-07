See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD

Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Rivera works at Miami Spine Specialists in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Chest Wall Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

    Miami Spine Specialists
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 532-0065
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jun 07, 2017
    Manny A in Miami — Jun 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD

    Pain Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1972732840
    Education & Certifications

    West La Va-Ucla
    Jackson Healthcare Sys-U Miami
    Hosp Damas Ponce Sch Med
    Ponce School of Medicine
    University of Puerto Rico
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
