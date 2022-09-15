Dr. Daniel Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurosurgeons
- FL
- Ocala
- Dr. Daniel Robertson, MD
Dr. Daniel Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Robertson, MD
Dr. Daniel Robertson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine-Hospitals
Dr. Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
-
1
Ocala Health Neurosurgical Group1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-3360
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulator Implantation
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Lesion
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 2
- View other providers who treat Chiari's Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat Dural Tear
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Sympathetic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Vertebroplasty
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skull Fracture
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Instability
- View other providers who treat Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertebroplasty
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
Dr Robertson came across as very competent when I consulted him about my MRI results. He performed surgery one month later and I was pain free for the first time in five months. He was very attentive to me and my family before and after surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Robertson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215018510
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Lumbar Spine Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.