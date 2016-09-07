Dr. Daniel Robie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Robie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Robie, MD
Dr. Daniel Robie, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Robie's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr. Robie when we were trying to get help for our adopted daughter 6 years ago. He asked to take the job and 5 surgeries later her quality of life has changed so much that we can do things with her like an average child does. We love Dr. Robie and he is the only Doc my child trusts. Every time she breaks a milestone in her rehabilitation she wants to call him. In my opinion he sets the standard that all doctors should strive for. He gets my highest respect.
About Dr. Daniel Robie, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robie has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robie.
