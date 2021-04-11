Overview

Dr. Daniel Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Florida Medical Clinic - Family Medicine in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.