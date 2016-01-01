See All Nephrologists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD

Nephrology
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD

Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Rohmer works at Orange Nephrology PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rohmer's Office Locations

    Orange Nephrology
    682 E Main St Ste 2B, Middletown, NY 10940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Gout
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Gout
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548370810
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohmer works at Orange Nephrology PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rohmer’s profile.

    Dr. Rohmer has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rohmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

