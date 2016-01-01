Overview of Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD

Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rohmer works at Orange Nephrology PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.