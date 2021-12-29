Overview of Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD

Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Romanelli works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.