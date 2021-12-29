See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (105)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD

Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Romanelli works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romanelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Health System Clinics
    4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 100, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 420-3311

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Great staff! Dr. Romanelli was very thorough during visit and took great care of my daughter.
    CVT — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English, Spanish
    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romanelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romanelli works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dr. Romanelli’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

