Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD
Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Dr. Romanelli's Office Locations
South Texas Health System Clinics4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 100, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 420-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff! Dr. Romanelli was very thorough during visit and took great care of my daughter.
About Dr. Daniel Romanelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- New York Medical College
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romanelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Dr. Romanelli speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.