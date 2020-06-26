Dr. Daniel Rosler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rosler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rosler, MD
Dr. Daniel Rosler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They completed their fellowship with La State University
Dr. Rosler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosler's Office Locations
-
1
Milwaukee Rheumatology Center2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 375, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 672-8550
-
2
Milwaukee Rheumatology Center2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 319, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosler?
Dr. Rosler has been my doctor for many years. I trust that he has the experience to manage my disease and keeps up with the latest treatments. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Rosler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1134124159
Education & Certifications
- La State University
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosler works at
Dr. Rosler has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosler speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.