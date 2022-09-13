Overview of Dr. Daniel Rosner, MD

Dr. Daniel Rosner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Rosner works at Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Surfside Beach in Surfside Beach, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.