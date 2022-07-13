See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Daniel Ross, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Ross, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders - Pensacola
    1110 Airport Blvd Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 438-1136
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep Apnea
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Epilepsy
Headache
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Low Back Pain
Alzheimer's Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Allergy Testing
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Infusion Therapy
Injuries
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Stroke Prevention
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Vasculitis
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Vertigo This doctor and Miss Emily have made me feel better than I have in months thank you Dr. Ross very much
    Susan — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Ross, DO

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1528037256
    Internship
    Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic
    Medical Education
    Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Ross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    Dr. Ross has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

