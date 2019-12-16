See All Ophthalmologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Daniel Ross, MD

Dr. Daniel Ross, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Ross, MD

Dr. Daniel Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Ross works at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sacred Heart Hospital
    421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-4988
  2. 2
    1204 Delaware Ave, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 865-5429
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Lehigh Valley Center for Sight
    1739 W Fairmont St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-4988
    Monday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:15am - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    Palmer Township office
    3959 William Penn Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-4988
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 16, 2019
    Dr. Ross performed my cataract surgery. All expectations were met. I would highly recommend his services.
    Ed Eidelman — Dec 16, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Ross, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609876994
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Eye & Ear
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Boston VA
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • SUNY Albany
    • Ophthalmology
