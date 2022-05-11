Dr. Daniel Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Roth, MD
Dr. Daniel Roth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Vitreous Center PA10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (908) 458-8333
-
2
Retina Vitreous Center PA530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 202, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-3883
-
3
Complete Vision Services1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 458-8334
-
4
Certified Dermatology525 Highway 70 Ste A1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 363-2396
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Punctual, professional, expert, comprehensive, compassionate, exceptional.
About Dr. Daniel Roth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1538132352
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
- U of TN
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.