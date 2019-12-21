Dr. Daniel Roth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Roth, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Auburn, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Summit Pain Management- Auburn Office1314 E 7th St Ste 201, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 927-0400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Summit Pain Management- Warsaw Location2124 N Biomet Dr, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (260) 748-3650Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Summit Pain Management1721 Magnavox Way Ste B, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 748-3650Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Summit Pain Management- Lima Rd Office6811 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818 Directions (260) 748-3650
Summit Pain Management- Marion Office330 N Wabash Ave Ste 410, Marion, IN 46952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Best pain management doctor I had ever met! Trusting and caring he makes sure that his patients receive the professional care they need. He was trusting of me and my severe chronic pain situation and gave me the care and attention that I had so desperately needed. His stem cell and PRP treatments helped save my life when it felt that I was "circling" the proverbial "Prince of porcellen". Without all of those pain fighting techniques I probably wouldn't be alive today. Thank you Dr. Roth! -Marc Siegel
About Dr. Daniel Roth, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861687923
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Luth Hosp
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.