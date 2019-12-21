Overview of Dr. Daniel Roth, DO

Dr. Daniel Roth, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Auburn, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Summit Pain Management in Auburn, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN, Fort Wayne, IN and Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.