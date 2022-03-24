See All Psychiatrists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Daniel Rousch, DO

Psychiatry
3.0 (36)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Rousch, DO

Dr. Daniel Rousch, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.

Dr. Rousch works at MID CITIES PSYCHIATRIC CENTER in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rousch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Cities Psychiatric Center
    221 Bedford Rd Ste 312, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 585-6807

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Rousch, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376536805
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Des Moines University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Rousch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rousch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rousch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rousch works at MID CITIES PSYCHIATRIC CENTER in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rousch’s profile.

Dr. Rousch has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

