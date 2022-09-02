Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD
Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Uab Highlands and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Rousso works at
Dr. Rousso's Office Locations
-
1
Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic2700 Highway 280 S Ste 300W, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 930-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Uab Highlands
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rousso?
I had a rhinoplasty and filler done by Dr. Rousso. My nose looks amaxing. The staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447299987
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Facial Surgery Clin
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Med University SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rousso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rousso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousso works at
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.