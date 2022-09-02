See All Plastic Surgeons in Mountain Brk, AL
Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (131)
Map Pin Small Mountain Brk, AL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD

Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Uab Highlands and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Rousso works at Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic & Med Spa in Mountain Brk, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rousso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic
    2700 Highway 280 S Ste 300W, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 (205) 930-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Uab Highlands
  • UAB Hospital

Broken Nose
Conscious Sedation
Dermabrasion
Broken Nose
Conscious Sedation
Dermabrasion

Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 02, 2022
    I had a rhinoplasty and filler done by Dr. Rousso. My nose looks amaxing. The staff is wonderful.
    About Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447299987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Facial Surgery Clin
    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Med University SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Rousso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rousso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rousso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rousso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rousso works at Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic & Med Spa in Mountain Brk, AL. View the full address on Dr. Rousso’s profile.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

