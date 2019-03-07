Dr. Daniel Rowan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rowan, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rowan, DO
Dr. Daniel Rowan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Rowan works at
Dr. Rowan's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12255 S 80th Ave Ste 205, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4200
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 23, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 923-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowan and Staff made my appointments go smoothly and put at ease my anxiety seeing a new cardiologist. THANKS
About Dr. Daniel Rowan, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346263845
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
