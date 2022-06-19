Dr. Daniel Ruan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ruan, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ruan, MD
Dr. Daniel Ruan, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Dr. Ruan works at
Dr. Ruan's Office Locations
Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 815-6639Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Ruan by my primary care doctor after a blood test showed I had too much calcium. Dr, Ruan removed 2 of my parathyroid glands and is truly a miracle worker. I had been living with serious back pain for about 10 years. I thought it would be something I would always have. A week after Dr. Ruan performed parathyroid surgery I was surprised that I had no back pain whatsoever! It has been a huge relief and I am amazed that I am pain free. It makes a huge difference in the quality of my life and I truly appreciate Dr. Ruan’s skill. I will always be grateful for his expertise.
About Dr. Daniel Ruan, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1285711275
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
