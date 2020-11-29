Dr. Daniel Ruggles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ruggles, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ruggles, DO
Dr. Daniel Ruggles, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Ruggles' Office Locations
Pediatric Orthopedics SW FL15821 Hollyfern Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 432-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter cut her hand severely in an accident while on vacation. Dr. Ruggles took care of her the night we took her to the emergency room. He was very thorough while examining the severity of her injury. Also in the explanation of how to help her regain full use of her hand and fingers. He preformed surgery on her and was great about explaining each step of the surgery to my husband and I. We knew she was in the right hands. It has now been about a year since her surgery and she has full use of her hand and every finger. We feel blessed Dr. Ruggles was there for our daughter.
About Dr. Daniel Ruggles, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1609050202
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggles has seen patients for Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruggles speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.