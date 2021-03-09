Dr. Daniel Rukstalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rukstalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rukstalis, MD
Dr. Daniel Rukstalis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Urology300 Palmetto Health Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 434-4790
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Dr. Rukstalis is awesome! He really cares about his patients! My visit was great, he was very knowledgeable and good at explaining things. I like his honesty and straightforward attitude. He was very helpful, he saw me through as promised with addressing my health condition and steps to getting proper care for my issue. He referred me to an amazing surgeon who was able to correct my health issues which greatlyimprovedmy quality of life! I'm forever grateful for his great care and medical advice professionally as well as personally. I'd recommend him to anyone needing services he offers. Thank you Dr. Rukstalis and staff!!
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Dr. Rukstalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rukstalis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rukstalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rukstalis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rukstalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rukstalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rukstalis.
