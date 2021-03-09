Overview of Dr. Daniel Rukstalis, MD

Dr. Daniel Rukstalis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Rukstalis works at Palmetto Health-USC Urology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.