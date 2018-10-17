Overview of Dr. Daniel Rush, MD

Dr. Daniel Rush, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.