Dr. Daniel Rush, MD
Dr. Daniel Rush, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
325 N State of Franklin Rd Fl 3, Johnson City, TN 37604
(423) 439-7220
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 70575 PO Box, Johnson City, TN 37614 Directions (423) 439-7201
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my sons life and we will be forever grateful
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396732798
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
