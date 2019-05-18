Dr. Daniel Rychlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rychlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rychlik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rychlik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Rychlik works at
Locations
Southern California Reproductive Center100 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 349-4966
Ventura Office2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-9112
Southern California Reproductive Center1722 State St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 455-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot recommend Dr.Rychlik highly enough! He is an outstanding RE who is at the cutting edge of his field. He's a straight shooter, with a great sense of humor. He is thorough and thoughtful, always taking the time to explain everything and always available for questions or concerns. I went through IVF and surgery with him, and never once did my trust waiver. He was totally invested in our care. His team at SCRC is also exceptional, and we felt taken care of every step of the way. We were ultimately successful with Dr.Rychlik, but even if we weren't I would still recommend him one hundred percent.
About Dr. Daniel Rychlik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rychlik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rychlik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rychlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rychlik works at
Dr. Rychlik has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rychlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rychlik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rychlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rychlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rychlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.