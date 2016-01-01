Overview of Dr. Daniel Sa, MD

Dr. Daniel Sa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidade Do Sul De Santa Catarina--UNISUL, Curso De Medicina.



Dr. Sa works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Magnolia Medical Plaza - Palestine in Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.