Dr. Daniel Sa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sa, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sa, MD
Dr. Daniel Sa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidade Do Sul De Santa Catarina--UNISUL, Curso De Medicina.
Dr. Sa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sa's Office Locations
-
1
Palestine Family Care Clinic3201 S Loop 256 Ste 620, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arise Health Plan
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sa?
About Dr. Daniel Sa, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427075308
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Western Hospital
- Universidade Federal Parana
- Universidade Do Sul De Santa Catarina--UNISUL, Curso De Medicina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sa works at
Dr. Sa has seen patients for Dementia, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.