Overview of Dr. Daniel Sackman, MD

Dr. Daniel Sackman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Sackman works at MultiCare Urology Covington in Covington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.