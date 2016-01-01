Dr. Daniel Sackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sackman, MD
Dr. Daniel Sackman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
MultiCare Covington Clinic17700 SE 272nd St # 260, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 372-7458
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health And Science University
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Sackman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
