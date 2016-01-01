Dr. Daniel Sadler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sadler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sadler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy.
Dr. Sadler works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Charlotte917 W Lawrence Ave, Charlotte, MI 48813 Directions (517) 543-1840
Great Lakes Family Dental Group13400 Schavey Rd, Dewitt, MI 48820 Directions (517) 669-2415Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Sadler, DDS
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy
- Central Michigan University, B.S.,
