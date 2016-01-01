Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saesim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Saesim's Office Locations
Saint Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 242-4757
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- 1598880072
Education & Certifications
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
