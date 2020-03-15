Overview of Dr. Daniel Sagalovich, MD

Dr. Daniel Sagalovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sagalovich works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.