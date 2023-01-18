Dr. Daniel Sage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sage, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sage, MD
Dr. Daniel Sage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Sage works at
Dr. Sage's Office Locations
-
1
Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates24 Park St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sage?
Everyone in that practice was friendly, efficient & knowledgable. there is no distress about calling. I know everything will be comfortable.
About Dr. Daniel Sage, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982862462
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sage works at
Dr. Sage has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.