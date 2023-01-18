Overview of Dr. Daniel Sage, MD

Dr. Daniel Sage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Sage works at Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.