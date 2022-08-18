Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saint-Elie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD
Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Minneola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Saint-Elie's Office Locations
Painalgia Relief Center240 Mohawk Rd, Minneola, FL 34715 Directions (407) 531-8069
Painalgia Relief Center Orlando1405 S Orange Ave Ste 306, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 531-8069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saint-Elie is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and patient. He never rushes you out and takes his time to explain everything as well as he can so that his patients have a very thorough understanding of the treatment and how best to use them. Initially, I HATED the wait times until I realized that Dr. Saint-Elie gives every single patient all the time they need for the best care possible, and answers every single question you have. You get his undivided attention every visit. Whenever he explains anything, he is kind enough to stop and ask if I understand or need further clarification. I’m grateful to FINALLY have a doctor who listens, cares, explains things well as often as you need it, and is very professional; yet, he is also very approachable and easy to talk to. His receptionist is very personable, delightful to converse with, and very good at her job. His other employees are always very kind and helpful. I know I’m in good hands here.
About Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1902019979
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management - Loma Linda University
- Loma Linda University Medical Center Department Of Physical Medicine and Rehab
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saint-Elie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saint-Elie accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saint-Elie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saint-Elie speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saint-Elie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saint-Elie.
