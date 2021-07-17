Overview of Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD

Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis University College Of Med Baguio City Benguet Philippines.



Dr. Salcedo works at Dia Invision Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.