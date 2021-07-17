See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (24)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD

Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis University College Of Med Baguio City Benguet Philippines.

Dr. Salcedo works at Dia Invision Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Salcedo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dia Invision Health
    400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-3555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Upper Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Upper Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salcedo?

    Jul 17, 2021
    Saw this Doc for a caudal injection. This was a pretty unpleasant, uncomfortable procedure, HOWEVER, Doc Salcedo spent considerable time explaining the procedure, illustrating his explanation with a model lumbar spine. He informed me of what to expect and when. He was down-to-earth, polite, professional and empathetic. His assistant, Jim was kind, considerate and tried to put me at ease. Great team, those two!
    Joseph Flanagan — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salcedo to family and friends

    Dr. Salcedo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salcedo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346220803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St Louis University College Of Med Baguio City Benguet Philippines
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salcedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salcedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salcedo works at Dia Invision Health in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Salcedo’s profile.

    Dr. Salcedo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salcedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Salcedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salcedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salcedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salcedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Salcedo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.