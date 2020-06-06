Dr. Daniel Salvas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Salvas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Salvas, MD
Dr. Daniel Salvas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Major Hospital.
Dr. Salvas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salvas' Office Locations
-
1
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.1159 W Jefferson St Ste 302, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (317) 736-9487
-
2
Urology Of Indiana679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salvas?
As a man and given the circumstances, my vasectomy could not have gone smoother. Good doc here
About Dr. Daniel Salvas, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811912140
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvas works at
Dr. Salvas has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.