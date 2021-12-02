Dr. Daniel Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Santos, MD
Dr. Daniel Santos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, MD. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Chesapeake Ear Nose and Throat Medical Group410 Malcolm Dr Ste E, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-9300
Rosedale Location5233 King Ave Ste 112, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-1118
Ralph B. Epstein M.d. P.A.23 Crossroads Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-2626
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Santos and his whole ENT Westminster, MD staff were friendly and attentive. I dealt with receptionist, nurse, hearing lab tech, and Dr. Santos. All professional and patient. Dr. Santos took his time to go over all my questions and did an exam only related to my issues. Offered suggestions and follow-up if I wanted. No unnecessary procedures. Checkup took just under an hour. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Santos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
