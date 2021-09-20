Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO
Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savitt's Office Locations
- 1 7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savitt?
Great office staff. He was very kind. Explained everything to me. Listened to my concerns and involved me in the treatment plan
About Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1992149603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savitt has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savitt speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Savitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.