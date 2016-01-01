Overview

Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Sayers works at Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine-Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.