Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD

Wound & Burn Care
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Sayers works at Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine-Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine-Winston-Salem
    1901 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 220, Winston Salem, NC 27103 (336) 619-8190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356326201
    • Nc Bapt Hospital
    • Nc Bapt Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayers works at Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine-Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sayers’s profile.

    Dr. Sayers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

