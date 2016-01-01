See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Daniel Scaff, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Scaff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Scaff works at Nayiri Doudikian-Scaff MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nayiri Doudikian-scaff M.d. Inc.
    960 E Green St Ste 168, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 432-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Back Pain
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Daniel Scaff, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598855413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Scaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scaff works at Nayiri Doudikian-Scaff MD in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Scaff’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scaff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scaff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

