Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD
Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Schaefer works at
Dr. Schaefer's Office Locations
Daniel P. Schaefer MD PC4590 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 839-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285699744
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
