Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Pain Care720 Almond St, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 559-0979Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Florida Pain Care Clermont/ Orlando , FL2749 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 547-1460Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Staff friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Schaffer is amazing. After a year of pain, I left there completely pain free. I was a nurse for 40 years and worked with quite a few anesthesiologist assisting with epidural injections. Believe me, he is one of a kind. He is very calming and his technique was virtually pain free. I recommend him highly. If you’re in pain look no further, Dr. Schaffer is the man!
About Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194715227
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Florida
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.