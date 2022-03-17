See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clermont, FL
Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (157)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Schaffer works at Florida Pain Care Clermont/ Orlando , FL in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Pain Care
    720 Almond St, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 559-0979
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Care Clermont/ Orlando , FL
    2749 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 547-1460
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Staff friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Schaffer is amazing. After a year of pain, I left there completely pain free. I was a nurse for 40 years and worked with quite a few anesthesiologist assisting with epidural injections. Believe me, he is one of a kind. He is very calming and his technique was virtually pain free. I recommend him highly. If you’re in pain look no further, Dr. Schaffer is the man!
    Debbie — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194715227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer works at Florida Pain Care Clermont/ Orlando , FL in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schaffer’s profile.

    Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

