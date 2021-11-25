Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD
Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Schatz works at
Dr. Schatz's Office Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Daniel Schatz Thank you for your time , I appreciate you care , guidance during my resent appointment , your positivity , helpfulness and dedication to patients really thank you for all you doing for us , and many thanks to your wonderful staff and your nurse . Again thank you so much for your excellent work Happy Holidays . Kind regards.
About Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1164717070
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.