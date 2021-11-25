See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD

Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Schatz works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schatz's Office Locations

    AKA The Sunset Clinic
    1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 (713) 526-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Nov 25, 2021
    Dr Daniel Schatz Thank you for your time , I appreciate you care , guidance during my resent appointment , your positivity , helpfulness and dedication to patients really thank you for all you doing for us , and many thanks to your wonderful staff and your nurse . Again thank you so much for your excellent work Happy Holidays . Kind regards.
    Martha Murphy — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164717070
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Schatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schatz works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schatz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

