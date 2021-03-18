See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Daniel Schere, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Schere, MD

Neurology
2.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Schere, MD

Dr. Daniel Schere, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Buenos Aires University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Schere works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Schere's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Epilepsy Care Center
    2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-8831
  2. 2
    Austin Epilepsy Care Center
    4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-8831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schere?

    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr. Schere is the most amazing doctor. I had seizures for years without being diagnosed and as I told him he saved me from such a nightmare. He was insanely nice to me and I called multiple times with concerns and he was calling back to answer questions which a doctor does not have to do. I have moved away one of the worst parts was having to find a new doctors. I do not think I have met a doctor SO kind. I am forever thankful!!
    Kayla Cournoyer — Mar 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Schere, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Schere, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schere to family and friends

    Dr. Schere's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schere

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Schere, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Schere, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639369366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Buenos Aires University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Schere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schere works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schere’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Schere, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.