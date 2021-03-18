Dr. Daniel Schere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Schere, MD
Dr. Daniel Schere, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Buenos Aires University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Schere works at
Dr. Schere's Office Locations
Austin Epilepsy Care Center2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-8831
Austin Epilepsy Care Center4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 339-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schere is the most amazing doctor. I had seizures for years without being diagnosed and as I told him he saved me from such a nightmare. He was insanely nice to me and I called multiple times with concerns and he was calling back to answer questions which a doctor does not have to do. I have moved away one of the worst parts was having to find a new doctors. I do not think I have met a doctor SO kind. I am forever thankful!!
About Dr. Daniel Schere, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Drexel University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Buenos Aires University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schere accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schere speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.