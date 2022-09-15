Overview of Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD

Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Schmid works at Summit Medical Group in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.