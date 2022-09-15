Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD
Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Schmid works at
Dr. Schmid's Office Locations
Livingston Office75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florham Park150 Park Ave # 22, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 418-1379
Plastic Surgery Center of New131 Madison Ave Ste 120, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot express how thankful I am that I found Dr Schmid. He did a perfect job and he is compassionate and approachable. He listens and explains every thing. I highly recommend him. I just had my yearly Gyno check up and she could not believe that I do not have implants. My surgery was March 2016 and I’ve never been happier!!
About Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1386844660
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
