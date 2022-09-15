See All Plastic Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD

Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Schmid works at Summit Medical Group in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmid's Office Locations

    Livingston Office
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florham Park
    150 Park Ave # 22, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 418-1379
    Plastic Surgery Center of New
    131 Madison Ave Ste 120, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 540-9055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I cannot express how thankful I am that I found Dr Schmid. He did a perfect job and he is compassionate and approachable. He listens and explains every thing. I highly recommend him. I just had my yearly Gyno check up and she could not believe that I do not have implants. My surgery was March 2016 and I’ve never been happier!!
    LAURIE WILLIAMS — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386844660
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Schmid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

