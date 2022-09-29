Overview of Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD

Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Schwartz works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.