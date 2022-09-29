Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5578
Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5578Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
I had my right shoulder repaired after falling off a mountain. He was amazing! I have full function. He just repaired my left shoulder a week ago. I'm in pain, but I know that will improve over time. Dr. Schwartz took the time to explain everything, so I could understand the procedures. I have referred many people to him.
About Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003063165
Education & Certifications
- Alps Surgery Institute|Florida Orthopaedic Institute|University Of Nice / U.F.R. Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks French.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
