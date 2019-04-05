Overview of Dr. Daniel Schwarze, MD

Dr. Daniel Schwarze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Touchette Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schwarze works at Saint Louis Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Sauget, IL and East Saint Louis, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.