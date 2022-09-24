Dr. Daniel Seff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Seff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Seff, DO is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Seff works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel B. Seff DO PA2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 500, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 678-9595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seff?
Always professional and compassionate, which is a rare combination. My husband and I are both very satisfied patients.
About Dr. Daniel Seff, DO
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679672315
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
- Botsford Hospital
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seff works at
Dr. Seff has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Seff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.