Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD
Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Sellers works at
Dr. Sellers' Office Locations
Sargent Plastic Surgery620 Medical Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 295-6554Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had three separate surgeries to remove pre-cancerous carcinomas on different areas of my face. I do not have even the slightest scare or line of any kind. Dr. Sellers is outstanding! I can't even imagine ever going to anyone else. I have several friends who have needed extreme facial or hand surgery. Dr. Sellers has done the surgery and the results have been amazing! He easily deserves 5 stars!
About Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1841278942
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Hand Center
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellers speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.