Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD

Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Sellers works at Sargent Plastic Surgery in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sellers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sargent Plastic Surgery
    620 Medical Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 295-6554
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Arthritis
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 21, 2016
    I have had three separate surgeries to remove pre-cancerous carcinomas on different areas of my face. I do not have even the slightest scare or line of any kind. Dr. Sellers is outstanding! I can't even imagine ever going to anyone else. I have several friends who have needed extreme facial or hand surgery. Dr. Sellers has done the surgery and the results have been amazing! He easily deserves 5 stars!
    L. Reeves in Bountiful UT — May 21, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841278942
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis Hand Center
    Internship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Sellers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sellers works at Sargent Plastic Surgery in Bountiful, UT. View the full address on Dr. Sellers’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

