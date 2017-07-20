Dr. Daniel Selo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Selo, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Selo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Premiere Healthcare LLC550 S Landmark Ave Ste 550, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a routine colonoscopy with Dr Selo at the Bloomington Endoscopy Center. Dr Selo and the nursing staff were professional and efficient, answering my questions completely and treating me considerately. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him and his staff for a procedure.
About Dr. Daniel Selo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selo has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Selo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.