Overview

Dr. Daniel Selo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Selo works at IU Health Arnett Physicians Family Medicine in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.