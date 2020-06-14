Dr. Daniel Serna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Serna, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Serna, MD
Dr. Daniel Serna, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Serna's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Redlands Medical Offices9961 Sierra Ave # 401, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serna performed my aortic valve re-do surgery in February. I can't say enough about how much I respect him and how grateful I am for having benefited from his excellence! Now, 4 months after surgery, I'm like new again, feel wonderful, and as a little bonus, am amazed that my new incision scar is even more unobtrusive than the first one from 15 years ago! If I require additional heart surgery in the future, I'm hoping Dr. Serna will be there, again.
About Dr. Daniel Serna, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730256660
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Serna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.