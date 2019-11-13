Overview of Dr. Daniel Seward, MD

Dr. Daniel Seward, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Seward works at Promed Healthcare in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.