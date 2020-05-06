Overview

Dr. Daniel Sewell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Sewell works at Vista Complete Care in Auburn, CA with other offices in Foresthill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.