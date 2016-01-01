Dr. Daniel Shao, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shao, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Shao, DO
Dr. Daniel Shao, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mill Creek, WA.
Dr. Shao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shao's Office Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic at Mill Creek15418 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 225-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shao?
About Dr. Daniel Shao, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841645447
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.